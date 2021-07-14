NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam news: Application form, registration, exam pattern, admit cards - Latest updates

The registration for NEET 2021 entrance exam started on July 13 and it will remain open till August 6 up to 11.50 pm.

The application form for NEET 2021 entrance examination is out and students can apply for the medical entrance exam at the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) — ntaneet.nic.in.

The registration for NEET 2021 entrance exam started on July 13 and it will remain open till August 6 up to 11.50 pm. According to NTA, the payment of fees for NEET 2021 can be done till August 7, 11.50 pm. The edit windown will be opened by NTA from August 8 to 12 and the NTA will release NEET 2021 admit cards just three days before the exam.

It is to be noted that the question paper for NEET 2021 entrance exam will have two sections — the first section will consist of 35 questions and the second section will have 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions in the second section, the students will have the option to attempt any 10 questions. All the questions will be in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern. The NEET 2021 entrance exam will be conducted between 2 pm to 5 pm on on September 12.

It may be recalled that NEET 2021 entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1 but it got postponed due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. As per NTA, the NEET 2021 entrance exam will be conducted on September 12 in the physical mode across 198 cities.

Meanwhile, the NTA is set to release the admit card for the NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 3 entrance exam asoon. It is to be noted that the JEE Main 2021 session 3 entrance exam will begin from July 20 and it is expected that the admit card will become available for download from next week.