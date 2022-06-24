NEET UG 2022 admit card expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in, know how to download

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET – UG) 2022 on July 17. However, there has been an intensifying call for delay from several students. As per reports, NTA is expected to release the NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card soon. Once released, NEET UG 2022 admit card can be downloaded through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Notably, the NEET UG 2022 entrance examination will be held on July 17. The exam will be held in a pen and paper-based format and the NTA NEET 2022 Exam will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

As per last few years trends, NEET 2022 Admit Card to be out 15 days prior to the exam date.

NEET 2022 Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of NTA-NEET

On the homepage, click on “Download NEET admit card 2022”

Enter your Application number, Date of Birth, Security PIN

Click on the 'Submit' button

download NEET UG Admit Card 2022

Take a print out for future use