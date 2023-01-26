Search icon
NEET PG 2023 Registration set to end TOMORROW at natboard.edu.in, check direct link to apply, other details

Once the deadline is over, the edit window will open for candidates starting from January 30, 2023, to February 3, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

File Photo

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE is all set to close the registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses, NEET PG 2023 tomorrow - January 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the NEET PG Exam and have not done it yet can do so by visiting the official website - www.natboard.edu.in. 

Once the deadline is over, the edit window will open for candidates starting from January 30, 2023, to February 3, 2023. The admit card will be released on February 27, 2023. The NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5, 2023. 

NEET PG 2023 Direct link to apply

NEET PG 2023: Steps to apply online 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE - www.natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 tab and click on the application link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Now, enter your registration details and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the application fee. 

Step 5: Submit the form and download the page.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future use. 

As per NBE's official notification, "Applications forms once submitted cannot be withdrawn. The fee shall neither be carried forward to a future date nor refunded under any circumstances. Any claim for refund, adjustment, or carrying forward of Application fee will not be entertained."

For the unversed, the exam fee is Rs 4,250 for the General category, OBC, and EWS category, and Rs 3,250 for the SC, ST, and PWD categories.

