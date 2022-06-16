Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 tomorrow, confirms Education Minister: How, where, and when to check here

Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 tomorrow

Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022: Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, MSHSEB will declare the Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 tomorrow. Candidates will be able to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 at the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in. This year as many as 15 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022.

The Maharashtra education minister, Varsha Gaikwad announced the date and time of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 on Twitter today, June 16, 2022. As per the education minister, the Maharashtra Class 10 result 2022 result will be published online for students to check at 1 PM.

Maharashtra SSC result 2022: Websites to check

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links

Enter your required credentials

Click on the “View Result” button

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen

Save it for future reference.

Read: Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022: MSBSHSE class 10 result expected THIS WEEK at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in