Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IAS officer in third attempt, secured AIR...

Many UPSC aspirants seek coaching and devote all of their time and energy to preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam in an attempt to crack the toughest recruitment exam in the world. Among the millions of applicants, Sarjana Yadav will be discussed today. Although not all aspirants take coaching and crack the exam. One such aspirant is IAS Sarjana Yadav.

Yet, despite finding success in her chosen field, Sarjana remained steadfast in her ambition to serve the nation as an IAS officer. Undeterred by the daunting nature of the UPSC examination, she resolved to chart her course, eschewing the traditional route of enrolling in a coaching center.

Sarjana Yadav is a native of Delhi. She graduated from Delhi Technological University (DTU) with a BTech. Sarjana Yadav started working at TRAI as a research officer after receiving her degree. Sarjana was motivated to crack the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer even though she was employed.

IAS officer Sarjana started preparing while working. Many candidates study for the exam for up to 16–18 hours to cover the extensive UPSC syllabus. However, Sarjana's first UPSC exam attempt was unsuccessful in 2017.

She carried on with her preparations despite it not breaking her spirit. She appeared for the exam for the second time in 2018 but failed this time too. In 2018, Sarjana decided to resign from her work and focus solely on her preparation. On her third attempt, she eventually passed the UPSC exam in 2019 that too without any coaching. Her All Indian Rank (AIR) was 126.