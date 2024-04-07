Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IAS officer in third attempt, secured AIR...

Parineeti Chopra walked out of this film for Amar Singh Chamkila, it became blockbuster earning over Rs 900 crore

Agra Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

'Many like you have come and gone; Hindustan is...': Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi

Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IAS officer in third attempt, secured AIR...

Parineeti Chopra walked out of this film for Amar Singh Chamkila, it became blockbuster earning over Rs 900 crore

Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

AI reimagines Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with Amitabh, Dharmendra, Hema

Buttermilk recipes: 5 types of chaas to try this summer

Vitamin A-rich foods to improve eye and skin health in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York

West Bengal News: NIA Team Attacked in East Medinipur, Officer Injured, Vehicle Vandalized

Lalu Yadav Arrest Warrant: Big Blow To RJD Chief Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bihar News

Parineeti Chopra walked out of this film for Amar Singh Chamkila, it became blockbuster earning over Rs 900 crore

Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

Randeep Hooda reacts to reports of selling his ancestral land in Haryana to fund Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IAS officer in third attempt, secured AIR...

Sarjana Yadav is a native of Delhi. She is a BTech graduate from the Delhi Technological University (DTU).

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many UPSC aspirants seek coaching and devote all of their time and energy to preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam in an attempt to crack the toughest recruitment exam in the world. Among the millions of applicants, Sarjana Yadav will be discussed today. Although not all aspirants take coaching and crack the exam. One such aspirant is IAS Sarjana Yadav. 

Yet, despite finding success in her chosen field, Sarjana remained steadfast in her ambition to serve the nation as an IAS officer. Undeterred by the daunting nature of the UPSC examination, she resolved to chart her course, eschewing the traditional route of enrolling in a coaching center.

Sarjana remained steadfast in her ambition to become an IAS officer and serve the country. Even though the UPSC exam is one of the toughest exams in the nation, she was determined to prepare for the exam on her own and without any help from any coaching.

Sarjana Yadav is a native of Delhi. She graduated from Delhi Technological University (DTU) with a BTech. Sarjana Yadav started working at TRAI as a research officer after receiving her degree. Sarjana was motivated to crack the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer even though she was employed. 

IAS officer Sarjana started preparing while working. Many candidates study for the exam for up to 16–18 hours to cover the extensive UPSC syllabus. However, Sarjana's first UPSC exam attempt was unsuccessful in 2017. 

She carried on with her preparations despite it not breaking her spirit. She appeared for the exam for the second time in 2018 but failed this time too. In 2018, Sarjana decided to resign from her work and focus solely on her preparation.  On her third attempt, she eventually passed the UPSC exam in 2019 that too without any coaching. Her All Indian Rank (AIR) was 126. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

SC imposes interim stay on UP Board of Madarsa Education Act, says 'Allahabad HC has misconstrued..'

'Not his fault, the franchise has...': Sourav Ganguly's message to Mumbai Indians fans booing Hardik Pandya

Ruslaan trailer: Aayush Sharma turns killing machine for father Jagapathi Babu, netizens say 'angaar hai yeh'

Watch: Virat Kohli taunts Avesh Khan for helmet throwing celebration after win against RCB in IPL 2023

Meet actor, star of Rs 6000-crore hit, once attempted suicide after multiple sexual assaults; replaced superstar in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement