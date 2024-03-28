Meet Tamali Saha, who cleared UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, got AIR 94, is posted at...

Education

Meet Tamali Saha, who cleared UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, got AIR 94

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India's toughest and most competitive exams. Tamali Saha from West Bengal has achieved something truly remarkable by passing the challenging UPSC IFS exam on her very first attempt. At just 23 years old, she's become a shining example for people all across the nation, showing that with determination, the right approach, and hard work, anything is possible. Tamali's journey to success began in her hometown of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, where she completed her schooling. Later, she moved to Kolkata to pursue a degree in Zoology at Calcutta University. Throughout her college years, Tamali remained focused on her goal of cracking the UPSC exam. In 2020, her dedication paid off when she cleared the UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination in her first attempt, securing an All India Rank of 94. This achievement earned her a prestigious position as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, and she was posted in her home state of West Bengal.

