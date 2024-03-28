Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Elon Musk makes it easier to get ‘blue tick’ on X, users just need to have…

Ila Arun says she's ‘shaken up’ by remix of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ in Crew: ‘Why can’t they just…’

Mahindra Thar 5-door’s rival official teased, new Force Gurkha 5-door may get Mercedes-Benz…

Meet actor who made superhit debut, then gave 40 flop films, still lives luxurious life, his net worth is..

Meet Tamali Saha, who cleared UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, got AIR 94, is posted at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Elon Musk makes it easier to get ‘blue tick’ on X, users just need to have…

Ila Arun says she's ‘shaken up’ by remix of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ in Crew: ‘Why can’t they just…’

Mahindra Thar 5-door’s rival official teased, new Force Gurkha 5-door may get Mercedes-Benz…

Mughal descendants still living in India?

King Cobra vs Russell Viper: Which is more poisonous

Calcium deficiency signs in early 30s

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet actor who made superhit debut, then gave 40 flop films, still lives luxurious life, his net worth is..

Ila Arun says she's ‘shaken up’ by remix of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ in Crew: ‘Why can’t they just…’

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Govinda, then quit acting for sake of her husband, lost many films, is now..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Tamali Saha, who cleared UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, got AIR 94, is posted at...

Throughout her college years, Tamali remained focused on her goal of cracking the UPSC exam. In 2020, her dedication paid off when she cleared the UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination in her first attempt.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 09:53 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of India's toughest and most competitive exams. 

Tamali Saha from West Bengal has achieved something truly remarkable by passing the challenging UPSC IFS exam on her very first attempt. At just 23 years old, she's become a shining example for people all across the nation, showing that with determination, the right approach, and hard work, anything is possible.

Tamali's journey to success began in her hometown of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, where she completed her schooling. Later, she moved to Kolkata to pursue a degree in Zoology at Calcutta University.

Throughout her college years, Tamali remained focused on her goal of cracking the UPSC exam. In 2020, her dedication paid off when she cleared the UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination in her first attempt, securing an All India Rank of 94. This achievement earned her a prestigious position as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, and she was posted in her home state of West Bengal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who is the biggest wealth gainer in 2024 and it is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani or Ratan Tata, he is...

Wooden door from Titanic fetches more value than Anant Ambani’s super-expensive SUV, it is sold for Rs…

Street vendor makes ‘gulab jamun chaat’ in viral video, internet calls it poisonous

'States are expected to...': India strongly objects to US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Russian President Vladimir Putin says 'radical Islamists' behind Moscow attack, still implies Ukraine involvement

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement