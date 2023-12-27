Headlines

Meet Ravi Kushashwa, secured record-breaking Rs 1 crore package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, couldn't join due to…

This former student at International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur bagged a record-breaking Rs 1 crore package but was unable to accept it.

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Photo: LinkedIn
Photo: LinkedIn
Placement packages for graduates and postgraduates in India have been steadily rising in recent times. Whopping salary offers of around Rs 1 crore for freshers are no more restricted to IITs and IIMs. A student of International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur named Rashi Bagga bagged headlines this year for landing an eye-opening package of Rs 85 lakh per annum.

This, however, wasn’t the highest ever placement package at IIIT-NR. The record for the institute is Rs 1 crore per annum, which was secured by Kushashwa Ravi Shrimali in 2020 from a US company but the computer science graduate was unable to join the company.

After completing his schooling, Kushashwa joined IIIT-NR in 2016 and passed out in 2020 with a grade of 9.4 out of 10. The computer science graduate was a gold medalist in college. He has interned with companies like Big Vision, Nvidia and Care.ai. He has worked for Quansight as a Software Developer and Lightning AI as a Research Engineer. Currently, he is working with Abnormal Security since 2022 where he is a Software Engineer.

According to media reports, Kushashwa had bagged a Rs 1 crore per year salary package from a US-based firm. He was unable to join due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

