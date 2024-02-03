Meet man who adopted village at 21, provides training to IAS, IPS officers, Judges, is currently working at...

Naveen is currently IIM Indore's Manager of Government Affairs and Business Development.



While we may not be familiar with him, the people of Birpur village in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, consider Naveen Krishna Rai to be a living embodiment of a hero. Because of him, Birpur has become well-known worldwide and the district's name has risen dramatically on the Indian map.

Naveen is currently IIM Indore's Manager of Government Affairs and Business Development. Nonetheless, Naveen's notoriety stems from the pursuits he made in his hometown. Numerous organisations have helped him because of his work, including IIM Indore, where he currently works.

Naveen Krishna Rai overcame early obstacles to achieve amazing success at a young age. His journey, which began in Birpur, Ghazipur, is evidence of his tenacity and resolve.

Naveen's pursuit of education became a pillar of his life, as he was raised by a single mother following the death of his sergeant father only months before he was born. He received a top-notch education up until the 12th grade after being accepted into Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Prayagraj. Later on, he attended Gorakhpur's Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology to pursue a B.Tech.

During his B.Tech studies, Naveen first became interested in social work and decided to pursue it. The 'Rural Youth Leadership Programme' was started in 2015 by the then DM of Gorakhpur, IAS Ranjan Kumar, with the aim of developing the leadership abilities of young people living in the district's rural areas.

Naveen, 21 years old at that time, adopted the Motiram Adda village in the Khorabar block in cooperation with Commissioner P Guruprasad. Their efforts to increase public awareness of government programmes aided in the development of the village.

Naveen became well-known for teaching management to government officers even though he didn't have a formal management degree. Because of his experience, he was able to train judges and officers in a variety of state training academies, including those for the police, judicial services, and paramilitary forces, on management-related topics.

Naveen has made a significant contribution by training thousands of officers in the IRS, Central Reserve Force, State Police Service, and Administrative Service in management.

Naveen is a member of numerous government committees across the states, having been nominated due to his knowledge and experience. Policies and strategies are shaped in part by his management sector insights.

The journey of Naveen Krishna Rai includes early hardships, academic accomplishments, significant social work, and a noteworthy role in management training and advisory positions within government committees.