Meet ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64 to study MBBS in...

In India, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is considered as one of the hardest exams to pass. Only a small percentage of candidates can pass the exam. Jay Kishore Pradhan's NEET success story is quite inspirational as he proved that ‘age is just a number’, and cleared NEET at the age of 64 to join MBBS at the state’s premier university.

Jay Kishore Pradhan, a retired banker from Odisha cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 2020. His path is a testament of perseverance and hard work. Pradhan, a former State Bank of India deputy manager, had always wanted to be a doctor. Following many years of devoted work in the financial industry, retirement in 2016 presented an unexpected opportunity. Pradhan decided to go on while the hope for a career in medicine was still alive.

He found it difficult to juggle his education with his family obligations. Still, Pradhan was determined to give becoming a doctor another shot, so he signed up for online coaching programmes and carefully organised his study routine.

Following a great deal of suffering, Pradhan was able to pass the 2020 exam and get accepted into the esteemed Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR).