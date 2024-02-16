Twitter
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to seek vote of confidence in Assembly today

Meet ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64 to study MBBS in...

The retired banker from SBI who cracked the NEET exam at the age of 64.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 04:36 PM IST

In India, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is considered as one of the hardest exams to pass. Only a small percentage of candidates can pass the exam. Jay Kishore Pradhan's NEET success story is quite inspirational as he proved that ‘age is just a number’, and cleared NEET at the age of 64 to join MBBS at the state’s premier university.

Jay Kishore Pradhan, a retired banker from Odisha cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 2020. His path is a testament of perseverance and hard work. Pradhan, a former State Bank of India deputy manager, had always wanted to be a doctor. Following many years of devoted work in the financial industry, retirement in 2016 presented an unexpected opportunity. Pradhan decided to go on while the hope for a career in medicine was still alive.

He found it difficult to juggle his education with his family obligations. Still, Pradhan was determined to give becoming a doctor another shot, so he signed up for online coaching programmes and carefully organised his study routine. 

Following a great deal of suffering, Pradhan was able to pass the 2020 exam and get accepted into the esteemed Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR).

