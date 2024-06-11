S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav take charge in PM Modi Cabinet 3.0

On his first day in office in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Secretary (West) Pawan Kapoor welcomed Jaishankar with a bouquet of flowers

S Jaishankar once again took charge as External Affairs Minister in the new government and resumed his duties on Tuesday. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained him in his cabinet in his historic third term. Meanwhile, Ashwini Vaishnaw took charge as Railways Minister.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw arrives at the Railways Ministry to take charge as the Minister of Railways. pic.twitter.com/nw4b2sJO28 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

On his first day in office in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Secretary (West) Pawan Kapoor welcomed Jaishankar with a bouquet of flowers.

Soon after taking the charge, Jaishankar said, "It is an immense honour to be once again given the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs. In the last term, this ministry performed exceptionally well."

#WATCH | Delhi: EAM Dr S Jaishankar says "It is an immense honour to be once again given the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs. In the last term, this ministry performed exceptionally well. We delivered the G20 presidency. We took on the challenges of… pic.twitter.com/B4DshccGdy — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

Regarding India's stance on China, Jaishankar reiterated that the priority remains to finding a solution to the longstanding border issues.

"Our focus with regard to China will be on finding a solution for the border issues," he affirmed, signaling India's commitment to resolving territorial disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "People have blessed PM Modi again to serve the country. Railways will have a very big role. In the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi has done a lot of reforms in railways. Be it the electrification of railways, construction of new tracks, new types of trains, new services, or redevelopment of stations, these are the major achievements of PM Modi in the last 10 years."

Bhupender Yadav also took charge as the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.