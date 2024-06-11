'Your mother...': Harbhajan Singh slams ex- Pakistan star Kamran Akmal due to…

For those who are unaware, Kamran Akmal stated, “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. It is already 12)." The statement was perceived as derogatory towards the Sikh community.

India defeated Pakistan in a low-scoring match during the T20 World Cup. The clash between the two neighbouring countries is always a high-pressure situation not only for the players but also for the commentators and presenters. Although most former cricketers try to keep their emotions aside while hosting a post-match show, the shameful loss against India was too much for ex-Pakistan stars who lost their calm and went on to bash the Pakistan team. Filled with anger and despair, ex-Pakistan star Kamran Akmal made contentious remark about Arshdeep's religion in a post match show. Indian star Harbhajan Singh came out in defence of Arshdeep Singh and lambasted Akmal for his remarks.

“Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude” Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter.

Following Harbhajan Singh’s tweet, Kamran Akmal took to Twitter to apologise for his statement. “I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry.” ex-Pakistan star wrote.