BTS' Jin, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, J-hope, V and Suga to reunite in Seoul, details inside

BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V are all set to reunite as Jin has completed his military service and is returning soon.

BTS is one of the most popular K-pop bands in the world, it consists of band members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-hope, Suga, RM, and V. every member of the band has a huge fan following.

In 2022, the group announced a hiatus due to mandatory military service. Meanwhile, BTS ARMY is missing all the band members. Now, as per the new report, BTS singers will reunite this month at a private event in Seoul.

According to the report by Jin, who went into military service in December 2022, is the first member to get discharged after serving for 18 months. Therefore, other band members have taken leaves to welcome him and show love, and respect.

According to the Koreaboo report, all members will reunite to celebrate Jin’s return. They will celebrate with each other privately in Seoul. They initially wanted to meet Jin in front of the military unit. However, this plan was not executed because of safety reasons. Jin will be discharged on June 12 after which he will be meeting ARMY and will celebrate his return.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30. On Sunday evening, Jin had posted a selfie on Weverse, showing off his military haircut.

BigHit Music had earlier said other members plan to carry out their duties based on their own individual plans. Jin was the first member to join the mandatory military service in 2022.

