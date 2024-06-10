Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET UG 2024 entrance exam to be cancelled? Big UPDATE students need to know

Zeenat Aman recalls facing moral policing while playing sex worker in Manoranjan; Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor react

Why did RBI bring 100 tonnes of gold reserves from UK to India? Governor Shaktikanta Das explains

BTS' Jin, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, J-hope, V and Suga to reunite in Seoul, details inside

PM Modi Cabinet 3.0: What is difference between Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State? How much salary do they get?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IPS officer who got married at 14, became mother at 18, later cracked UPSC exam, she is posted at...

'Don’t look at my mom': Jeh gives death stare to paps who click Kareena Kapoor's photos in viral video, fans react

Mumbai Rain: Monsoon arrives early in Maharashtra, IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains

7 tips to improve concentration in children 

8 most congested cities in world

https://www.dnaindia.com/web-stories/viral/8-existing-modern-royal-families-of-india-1717643990787

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Kartik Aaryan had nervous thoughts about devoting two years to Chandu Champion: 'I won’t be seen anywhere' | Exclusive

Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, dragged star to court, accused him of bigamy, he paid her Rs 5 crore for...

With Mr & Mrs Mahi, Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao has reminded Bollywood of content's pull at box office; superstars take note

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

BTS' Jin, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, J-hope, V and Suga to reunite in Seoul, details inside

BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V are all set to reunite as Jin has completed his military service and is returning soon.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 04:27 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

BTS' Jin, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, J-hope, V and Suga to reunite in Seoul, details inside
BTS members
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BTS is one of the most popular K-pop bands in the world, it consists of band members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-hope, Suga, RM, and V. every member of the band has a huge fan following.

In 2022, the group announced a hiatus due to mandatory military service. Meanwhile, BTS ARMY is missing all the band members. Now, as per the new report, BTS singers will reunite this month at a private event in Seoul.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

According to the report by Jin, who went into military service in December 2022, is the first member to get discharged after serving for 18 months. Therefore, other band members have taken leaves to welcome him and show love, and respect.

According to the Koreaboo report, all members will reunite to celebrate Jin’s return. They will celebrate with each other privately in Seoul. They initially wanted to meet Jin in front of the military unit. However, this plan was not executed because of safety reasons. Jin will be discharged on June 12 after which he will be meeting ARMY and will celebrate his return.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30. On Sunday evening, Jin had posted a selfie on Weverse, showing off his military haircut.

BigHit Music had earlier said other members plan to carry out their duties based on their own individual plans. Jin was the first member to join the mandatory military service in 2022.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Anushka Sharma grooves to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Kajra Re, recreates iconic steps in throwback viral video

Reasi terror attack: 10 pilgrims killed, several injured, NIA reaches J&K to coordinate with local police

This actor lost father at 5, worked as bus conductor, became superstar, later faced bankruptcy because...

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Bangladesh

Delhi Metro Phase 4 to include 42 new stations, 65.20 km network; first stretch to open in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement