Best leather balls deals under Rs 500: Top picks for cricket enthusiasts on Amazon

Looking for longer-lasting cricket leather balls that perfectly ally with your gaming experience? Look no further than Amazon- we have curated a list of top brand cricket leather balls just under Rs 500

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 04:43 PM IST

Best leather balls deals under Rs 500: Top picks for cricket enthusiasts on Amazon
Whether you’re gearing up for intense school-level matches or thrilling 20/20 games, having a reliable and durable cricket ball can make all the difference. At Amazon, we've curated a list of top-brand cricket leather balls, each priced under Rs 500, to meet your needs. Our selection ensures you get the best quality without thinking much of the budget, with balls that maintain their shape and performance over time. Get into our collection and find the perfect ball to elevate your game and enjoy a superior playing experience.

SG Shield 20 Two-Piece Water Proof Cricket Leather Ball

BUY NOW

  • The brand SG is known for its high-quality products.
  • This item is crafted from premium leather.
  • The product comes in a vibrant multicolour design.
  • It is suitable for both adults and youth.
  • The item has a weight of 1000 grams.

SG Leather Cricket Balls Seamer

BUY NOW

  • The material used is leather.
  • The color of the item is red.
  • It is designed for adults.
  • The item weighs 300 grams.

Prokick Club Leather Cricket Ball

BUY NOW

  • Made from high-quality genuine alum hide, this Club Leather Ball ensures superior quality and longevity.
  • Its high-quality construction and genuine leather make it perfect for a wide range of uses.
  • The four-piece leather construction of this ball ensures superior shape retention, resilience, and consistent bounce
  • Water-proofed for enhanced durability
  • Used 30 Overs

BOXCO Premium Hand Stiched Cricket Leather Ball

BUY NOW

  • Boxco two-piece cricket ball is hand made from fine, flexible and quality leather which is oil and alum tanned which makes it strain and perspiration and water resistant.
  • It is suited for club school tournaments, T20 and other formats of cricket matches.
  • The core of the ball is made with fine-grade cork and is layered with tightly wound merino wool.
  • The thread used to stitch the leather case comes from the city of Ludhiana. It has a natural appearance, does not melt and has virtually no elasticity.
  • It is made and manufactured at the famous sports industry of Meerut which is producing 50% of total cricket balls in India.
  • Hand Stitched Leather Balls.

Prokick Campus Cricket Leather Ball

BUY NOW

  • Prokick's Campus Leather Ball is designed for superior performance and exceptional durability.
  • Made from Grade-A genuine alum hide, this two-piece leather ball ensures consistent bounce and optimal grip, enhancing your gameplay.
  • The Campus Leather Ball is water-proofed, making it ideal for all weather conditions and ensuring reliable performance even in damp conditions.
  • Its vibrant red colour adds visibility and style to your cricketing experience, making it easy to spot during matches and practice sessions.

SS CR World Cricket Ball

BUY NOW

  • SS Leather Ball
  • Suitable for school level or 20/20 games
  • Long lasting that does not lose shape

 

