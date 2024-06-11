Twitter
IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness heatwave till June 16, maximum temperature to go up to…

S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav take charge in PM Modi Cabinet 3.0

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike recalls Salman's kind gesture when he had no money for food during pandemic: 'He sent us...'

Shah Rukh Khan's oldest lookalike recalls how Salman Khan helped him during pandemic.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 10:18 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike recalls Salman's kind gesture when he had no money for food during pandemic: 'He sent us...'
Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Rizwan Khan on how Salman Khan helped him
Shah Rukh Khan's oldest lookalike Rizwan Khan, who has worked as the superstar's body double in movies like Chak De India and Mohabbatein, opens up on his tough times during the pandemic and reveals how Salman Khan helped him. 

In a conversation during the web show Dumb Biryani, hosted by Arhaan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's oldest lookalike, Rizwan Khan opened up on how Salman Khan, helped him and several other celebrity lookalikes when things became difficult financially during the pandemic. He also opened up on how he made Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguards take rounds with him on sets. 

Rizwan recalled his days without work during the pandemic and said, "During the pandemic, things became so bad that I had to sell off some of my belongings because I didn’t have money for food. My wife was pregnant at the time, and there was no work. We have a union for celebrity lookalikes, through which Salman Khan sent Rs 2,500 to each member, along with a ration. I’d like to really thank him for that gesture. And now, by the grace of God, I have a 2 BHK house, and everything that I had to sell during the pandemic I have bought again.”

Recalling an anecdote when he played Shah Rukh Khan's body double during Chak De! India, he said, "Some shots where he’s teaching hockey, that’s me, we shot at the Kurla sports club. I remember being called for the job, and it was Ramadan time, so Shah Rukh sir was supposed to arrive a little late. I’d reached earlier in the day, so they told me to get to work. As I went towards the set, all the bodyguards followed me because they mistook me for Shah Rukh sir! I made them all take rounds with me.” 

Rizwan hails from Kalyan and he revealed in the same interview how he used to work at roadside stalls before he became a full-time celebrity lookalike after moving to Mumbai. Apart from working as body double for SRK in Mohabbatein and Chak De! India, he also worked with the superstar on various commercials. Recalling his first meeting with him, Rizwan said, "I was terrified to meet him. I got the call at 2 am and they told me that I have a shoot with Shah Rukh sir. I was stunned… He knows me by name, I’ve done a lot of ads with him, every member of his staff knows me.”

Meanwhile, after enjoying the success of Jawan, Pathaan andDunki, Shah Rukh Khan is now set to entertain the fans with his upcoming movie titled King. The superstar will be seen sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in the movie and will play the role of Don. The movie is currently under production. 

