IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness heatwave till June 16, maximum temperature to go up to…

Prepare for scorching heat as the Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for a heatwave in Delhi for the next 3 days, followed by a yellow alert for the subsequent 4 days. The maximum temperature is expected to soar above 45 degrees Celsius, creating severe heat conditions in the region. The relentless heatwave shows no sign of abating, with forecasts suggesting that this period of scorching heat will persist throughout the week.

IMD projects the maximum temperature in Delhi to hover around 44 to 45 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures ranging between 30 to 31 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the weather forecast agency Skymet reports that temperatures in Delhi are currently exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

If these high temperatures persist, the number of days with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius will escalate from 28 to 35, surpassing the record of 31 days set in 2013. The upcoming week is anticipated to witness a significant increase in sweltering days. From June 10th to 16th, heatwave conditions are expected to prevail, with maximum temperatures reaching as high as 45°C to 46°C. Some areas, such as Narela and Pitampura, may even experience temperatures soaring up to 47°C.

Due to moderate surface wind speeds in Delhi, 'heat wave' conditions will endure from morning till afternoon. According to the Meteorological Department, relief from the heat is unlikely until the arrival of the monsoon in late June.