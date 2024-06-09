Meet Ram Mohan Naidu, MBA grad from US, who becomes youngest-ever Cabinet minister

TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu has been sworn in as Union cabinet minister in Modi 3.0 government. He became the youngest-ever cabinet minister in India at the age of 36. He won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Srikakulam seat in Andhra Pradesh. Ram Mohan Naidu first entered the Parliament in 2014 from Srikakulam and repeated this feat for the third time in 2024 from the same constituency.

He is the son of late TDP leader K Yerran Naidu, former union minister in the United front government in 1996, who died in an accident more than a decade ago. Ram Mohan Naidu holds an engineering degree from the US. He is also an MBA graduate from Long Island (US). He completed his schooling at the Delhi Public School in RK Puram.

In the 2024 election, he defeated YSRCP's P Tilak with a majority of over 3.2 lakh votes. Initially drawn to a career in Singapore, fate led him back to his roots after the tragic demise of his father in a car accident in 2012 which propelled him into the realm of politics.

At the age of 26, he contested and won as the Lok Sabha MP from Srikakulam in 2014, making waves as the second youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha. He was part of several Parliamentary committees over the past decade Acknowledging his outstanding contributions, he was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award in 2020 for his performance as an MP. Ram Mohan Naidu's hobbies include photography, which he pursued seriously during his college days. He is also an avid sports enthusiast, with fondness for basketball and cricket.

(With inputs from PTI)