Meet man who cracked JEE Mains, went to IIT Delhi, left high-paying job with Rs 36 lakh salary for UPSC, he is now..

An inspiring story of Robin Bansal, who left a high-paying job to follow his passion — to clear the toughest competitive examination.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Edited by

TRENDING NOW

One of the toughest exams to pass to become an Indian IAS officer is the UPSC exam. To pass the test, a person study religiously for several hours. Thousands of applicants attempt to pass the exam each year to become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS. Few of them pass the most difficult exam, which is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preparatory exam, and the interview. We'll discuss IAS Robin Bansal today, who gave up a successful career to follow his UPSC Dream.

Robin Bansal was adamant about clearing the Union Public Service Commission CSE, it was not only a necessity but also a passion. Born and raised in Sangrur, Rajasthan, Robin Bansal is the son of a homemaker and an economics lecturer. After completing his education, Bansal got admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi after passing the difficult Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). 

After completing his BTech, Robin was able to work for a private company and earn a respectable Rs 36 lakh a year. Robin's was about serving the people, not about business success. Even though the compensation package was expected to go to far over Rs 36 lakh per year (about Rs 3 lakh per month), Robin decided to leave his high-paying job after just one year to concentrate on his UPSC CSE preparations. 

Robin says that despite three failed attempts, he was confident about his 2022 preparation. Even though he had previously opted for coaching facilities, Robin asserts that his self-study was the secret to his success. The man from Lehra finally achieved success in the tough examination by securing an All-India Rank of 135 as results were announced.

Robin now wants to join the Indian Police Services as a well-respected IPS officer. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

