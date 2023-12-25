Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IRS officer Kuldeep Dwivedi, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC in first attempt, his rank was…

The training for Kuldeep began in August 2016 in Nagpur. He did not receive any formal coaching for the UPSC exam. Instead, he relied on self-study by borrowing books from fellow candidates.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

The UPSC exam, which is known for its difficulty, is a highly competitive test for individuals aspiring to work in the civil services in India. Every year, a large number of students take the UPSC exam. Due to its competitiveness, only a small number of candidates are able to successfully pass the exam and fulfill their dream of becoming a civil servant. This is the inspiring story of Kuldeep Dwivedi, an IRS officer, who managed to crack the exam and secure an impressive All India Rank of 242 in 2015, on his very first attempt.

Kuldeep Dwivedi, despite facing financial hardships from a young age, never let any problem come in the way of his success. He hails from Sheikhpur, a small village in the Nigoh district of Uttar Pradesh. His father, Suryakant Dwivedi, works as a security guard at Lucknow University and is the sole breadwinner of the family, earning a meager salary of only 1100 rupees. In order to provide education for his children, Suryakant took up additional work in the fields during the day.

Among 4 siblings, Kuldeep was the brightest in their studies. He graduated from Allahabad University in the year 2009. After completing his postgraduate studies in 2011, he began his preparations for the UPSC exam.

During his stay in Allahabad, he had been studying for the UPSC exam. At that time, he did not own a mobile phone and had to communicate with his family members through a PCO.

The training for Kuldeep began in August 2016 in Nagpur. He did not receive any formal coaching for the UPSC exam. Instead, he relied on self-study by borrowing books from fellow candidates.

 

