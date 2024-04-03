Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Silence 2: ACP Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai race against time to solve 'twisted murder mystery' after shootout at bar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Citadel: Honey Bunny's action is ‘very different’ from what audience has seen

Meet Pakistan’s richest man, richer than Azim Premji, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is…

Meet actor who worked on Rs-5000 salary, had no money to eat, did side roles in Akshay, Shahid films, became hero at 50

Meet IPS officer, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, also a social media star, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Citadel: Honey Bunny's action is ‘very different’ from what audience has seen

Meet Pakistan’s richest man, richer than Azim Premji, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is…

Meet actor who worked on Rs-5000 salary, had no money to eat, did side roles in Akshay, Shahid films, became hero at 50

8 salty common foods that increase blood sugar

8 interesting benefits of having garlic before bed

Fastest balls by Indians in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Citadel: Honey Bunny's action is ‘very different’ from what audience has seen

This actor, who starred in Oscar-winning film, worked with Irrfan, Akshay, Ajay, failed to pay hospital bills, died in..

Meet actor who worked on Rs-5000 salary, had no money to eat, did side roles in Akshay, Shahid films, became hero at 50

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IPS officer, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, also a social media star, secured AIR...

Her story serves as an example of hope for aspirants, proving that success in the UPSC exam is attainable through hard work and self-belief.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: Instagram/@anshikaverma.ips
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cracking the UPSC civil services exam is not an easy task, but Anshika Verma proved that with determination and hard work, anything is possible. Hailing from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Anshika embarked on her UPSC journey in 2019, just a year after completing her B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Galgotia College, Noida. Despite facing the daunting task without formal coaching, she persisted, dedicating herself entirely to her studies.

In 2020, on her second attempt, Anshika achieved a remarkable feat by securing an All India Rank of 136 in the UPSC civil services examination. 

Anshika's parents played a crucial role in her journey. Her father, a retired employee from Uttar Pradesh Electricity Corporation Limited (UPEL), and her mother, a homemaker, provided constant encouragement, supporting her through the ups and downs of the examination process.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Anshika is also known for her active presence on social media, where she shares insights and experiences, inspiring countless aspiring civil servants across the country.

Her story serves as an example of hope for aspirants, proving that success in the UPSC exam is attainable through hard work and self-belief. 

Anshika Verma's journey from an engineering graduate to an IPS officer serves as a reminder that with determination, anyone can achieve their dreams.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who worked as investment banker, led firm of Rs 326000 crore company as...

Rajat Kapoor credits Lootere writers for not making show's Somali pirates stereotypical: 'Each has a graph' | Exclusive

Meet man who graduated at 17, MBA at 19, left high-paying CEO job at 40, built Rs 20000 crore company, now is...

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh refused to work in this Rs 100-crore film, it won two National Awards

Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rohan Sippy collaborate for exciting secret project; details to be out on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement