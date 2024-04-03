Meet IPS officer, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, also a social media star, secured AIR...

Cracking the UPSC civil services exam is not an easy task, but Anshika Verma proved that with determination and hard work, anything is possible. Hailing from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Anshika embarked on her UPSC journey in 2019, just a year after completing her B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Galgotia College, Noida. Despite facing the daunting task without formal coaching, she persisted, dedicating herself entirely to her studies.

In 2020, on her second attempt, Anshika achieved a remarkable feat by securing an All India Rank of 136 in the UPSC civil services examination.

Anshika's parents played a crucial role in her journey. Her father, a retired employee from Uttar Pradesh Electricity Corporation Limited (UPEL), and her mother, a homemaker, provided constant encouragement, supporting her through the ups and downs of the examination process.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Anshika is also known for her active presence on social media, where she shares insights and experiences, inspiring countless aspiring civil servants across the country.

Her story serves as an example of hope for aspirants, proving that success in the UPSC exam is attainable through hard work and self-belief.

Anshika Verma's journey from an engineering graduate to an IPS officer serves as a reminder that with determination, anyone can achieve their dreams.