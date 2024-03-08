Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Army and Pune's Indrani Balan Foundation extend lifeline to Baramulla boy

Coverage of government and finance schemes by DIGIVILL Fin.

Meet India's most popular IAS officer on social media who cleared UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty opens up on Rajya Sabha nomination, says 'double....'

The best occasions to flaunt your Organza Saree

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Coverage of government and finance schemes by DIGIVILL Fin.

Meet India's most popular IAS officer on social media who cleared UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty opens up on Rajya Sabha nomination, says 'double....'

9 superfoods to prevent gallstone formation

10 snakes with the most deadly bites

Indian players to win both IPL & T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2: India Captain Rohit Sharma Hits His 12th Test Century | Century Highlight

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Not Zayed Khan, but this actor was Farah Khan’s first choice for Main Hoon Na, he rejected due to…

Rakul Preet Singh at DNA Women Achievers Awards: 'When you have not been served things on a platter, you...' | Exclusive

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet India's most popular IAS officer on social media who cleared UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Reading newspapers daily and watching Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) helped her a lot in preparation for UPSC

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When it comes to motivational stories, the journey of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers stands out, as they share stories of commitment and diligence. Undoubtedly, UPSC is one of the toughest exams in India. It serves as the gateway to esteemed jobs in the Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), IRS and IAS. It is conducted in three stages – Prelims, Mains, and the Interview round.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, an IAS officer whose story showcases the spirit of dedication, is one such example of inspiration. Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, an IAS officer, is one of India's most popular civil servants on social media. Deshmukh, a graduate of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, with a degree in Chemical Engineering, secured fifth rank in the UPSC CSE 2018.

Out of the 182 female applicants who cleared the Union Public Service Commission exam that year, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh came out as a topper with AIR 5 in the first attempt.

Srushti Deshmukh, born in 1995 hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Jayant Deshmukh, Srushti's father, is an engineer, and Sunita Deshmukh, her mother, is a teacher. Srishti always performed well academically and got 93.4% in Class 12 board exam. 

After 12th, Deshmukh wanted to study engineering at IIT but could not clear the JEE. She studied at Bhopal's Lakshmi Narain College of Technology and completed her BTech in Chemical Engineering. 

After graduation, Srushti prepared for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. She cracked the toughest exam in the world in her first attempt in 2018 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 5. 

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh stated in an interview that viewing Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) and reading newspapers on a daily basis helped her in UPSC preparations. In addition, the study materials available online were beneficial too.

Srushti Deshmukh is married to Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda, who is also an IAS officer.

IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is currently posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man takes over 200 Covid vaccine jabs; here's how his body reacted to it

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders meet to finalise party's candidates

Republican candidate Nikki Haley to drop out of US Presidential race

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his music label Bhansali Music

Sara Ali Khan talks about tapping different genres with Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan: 'I've never...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement