Meet India's most popular IAS officer on social media who cleared UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Reading newspapers daily and watching Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) helped her a lot in preparation for UPSC

When it comes to motivational stories, the journey of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers stands out, as they share stories of commitment and diligence. Undoubtedly, UPSC is one of the toughest exams in India. It serves as the gateway to esteemed jobs in the Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), IRS and IAS. It is conducted in three stages – Prelims, Mains, and the Interview round.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, an IAS officer whose story showcases the spirit of dedication, is one such example of inspiration. Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, an IAS officer, is one of India's most popular civil servants on social media. Deshmukh, a graduate of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, with a degree in Chemical Engineering, secured fifth rank in the UPSC CSE 2018.

Out of the 182 female applicants who cleared the Union Public Service Commission exam that year, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh came out as a topper with AIR 5 in the first attempt.

Srushti Deshmukh, born in 1995 hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Jayant Deshmukh, Srushti's father, is an engineer, and Sunita Deshmukh, her mother, is a teacher. Srishti always performed well academically and got 93.4% in Class 12 board exam.

After 12th, Deshmukh wanted to study engineering at IIT but could not clear the JEE. She studied at Bhopal's Lakshmi Narain College of Technology and completed her BTech in Chemical Engineering.

After graduation, Srushti prepared for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. She cracked the toughest exam in the world in her first attempt in 2018 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 5.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh stated in an interview that viewing Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) and reading newspapers on a daily basis helped her in UPSC preparations. In addition, the study materials available online were beneficial too.

Srushti Deshmukh is married to Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda, who is also an IAS officer.

IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is currently posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district.