Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, skipped IIT admission, won gold medal, went on to study…

IIT-JEE is one of the most difficult exams across the globe. Scores of IIT aspirants spend years to prepare for IIT-JEE, which is one of the key steps to secure a seat at the prominent institution. Only a few lucky IIT aspirants are able to get AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE and get admission in their desired IIT. One such Indian genius was able to secure AIR 1 in IIT-JEE. He scored 352 out of 396 marks and topped the IIT JEE Advanced exam 2020. Despite getting AIR in IIT-JEE, the Indian genius skipped IIT admission in a surprise move. The IIT-JEE topper that we are talking about is Chirag Falor. The IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1 decided to skip admission in IITs because he was already accepted into the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Born and raised in Pune, Chirag Falor moved to Delhi and enrolled in Pragati Public School to boost his focus as he would get distracted while living with his family. Before securing AIR 1 in IIT-JEE, Chirag Falor got admission to MIT in March 2020 but was unable to travel to the US due to the COVID-19 lockdown, prompting him to pursue his studies online from India.

"The JEE exam was more challenging than the exam at MIT. It has given me a whole new level of confidence. I used to attend MIT classes online at night and then prepare for IIT exams during the day," Chirag said, as quoted by PTI.

Apart from getting AIR 1 in IIT-JEE, Chirag Falor won a gold medal at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) and had also secured the top position in the American Mathematics competition in 2019.