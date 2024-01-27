Meet IAS officer who used Railway’s Wi-Fi to crack UPSC, once worked as coolie for wage of just Rs…

Sreenath K demonstrated that all it takes to succeed is passion; instead of depending on resources or luck, he accepted whatever he was given and focused on achieving his goal.

Sreenath K is a motivational example of how perseverance can get you past any challenge. He worked as a porter at a railway station, carrying passengers' luggage. He did not have much money, but he wanted to become an IAS officer. He used the free WiFi at the railway station to prepare for the UPSC exam. He did not join any coaching institutes; instead, he studied on his own whenever he had free time. He passed the UPSC exam, which is considered one of the most difficult in India. He demonstrated that nothing is impossible if you are determined and dedicated. Many people look to him as a role model for achieving their goals.



Sreenath demonstrated that all it takes to succeed is passion; instead of depending on resources or luck, he accepted whatever he was given and focused on achieving his goal. He was a Munnar native who worked as a coolie in Ernakulam to support his family. Being the family's sole provider, he was a very dedicated worker. He used to work two shifts and earn between Rs 400 and Rs 500 a day. However, he persisted, and his willpower helped him to make progress.



Sreenath started studying for the UPSC exam, but he did not have enough money to buy study materials, so he opted to use the railway's free wi-fi and his phone to watch lectures online and start listening to online courses while working at the station. In 2016, the government started providing free Wi-Fi at Mumbai Central Railway Station, so he went there and started studying.

Due to his perseverance, he was able to pass the Kerala Public Service Exam (KPSC). However, this did not satisfy him, so he kept studying and passed the UPSC Civil Services Exam on his fourth try to become an IAS officer.