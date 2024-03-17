Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, also district topper in class 12, secured AIR…

Gujarat University: Two arrested, 25 booked for attack on foreign students

'Indebted to him for rest of my life': R Ashwin credits former India captain for revitalizing his career

Shogun review: This masterclass in storytelling is a visual delight, made even better by a flawless Hiroyuki Sanada

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, also district topper in class 12, secured AIR…

'Indebted to him for rest of my life': R Ashwin credits former India captain for revitalizing his career

Isha Ambani's gown has strong Banaras connection, it's price is...

Revealed: Salary of IPL cheerleaders

Vegetables that can secretly spike sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

RCB Vs DC Final: Who is Going To Win Their 1st Ever Title? | WPL 2024 Final| Bangalore Vs Delhi T20

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

Shogun review: This masterclass in storytelling is a visual delight, made even better by a flawless Hiroyuki Sanada

Elvish Yadav sent to 14-day judicial custody following arrest in snake venom case

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, also district topper in class 12, secured AIR…

This is an inspiring story of a woman who persevered against all odds to fulfill her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 08:45 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
IAS Ananya Singh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

This is an inspiring story of a woman who persevered against all odds to fulfill her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Many people in India aspire to be IAS officers, but becoming an officer is a difficult journey filled with many rewards and challenges. Passing the UPSC examination requires a great deal of hard work and focus. Ananya Singh, an IAS officer from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, achieved 96 percent in the class 10 board exam and 98.25 percent in the class 12 exam. She was the topper of her district. She is well-known for her academic accomplishments and graduated with honors in economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, before cracking the UPSC exam on her first attempt at the young age of 22. Her AIR was 51.

Besides academics, Ananya is skilled in playing the synthesizer and enjoys reading. In an interview, she revealed that she resumed practicing answer writing after taking the Main exam, which helped her to crack the UPSC exam in just one attempt with one year of self-studying. Initially, she studied for 7-8 hours daily, which was later reduced to six hours.

Ananya Singh's perseverance and hard work enabled her to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer at a young age. Her success story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring civil servants and aspirants. Ananya is currently posted in West Bengal and has a sizable social media following of over 44,000 followers on Instagram.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

RCB-W vs DC-W, WPL 2024 Final: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet newest superstar, last 5 films have earned Rs 12000 crore, once child star, now charges Rs 100 crore per film at 28

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections soon, CEC Rajiv Kumar says, 'will be held after...'

Tuli Unraveled: Showcasing India's art treasures in Inaugural Exhibition

This actor rejected Bhagam Bhag, didn't work with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, gave up film because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement