Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, also district topper in class 12, secured AIR…

This is an inspiring story of a woman who persevered against all odds to fulfill her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Many people in India aspire to be IAS officers, but becoming an officer is a difficult journey filled with many rewards and challenges. Passing the UPSC examination requires a great deal of hard work and focus. Ananya Singh, an IAS officer from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, achieved 96 percent in the class 10 board exam and 98.25 percent in the class 12 exam. She was the topper of her district. She is well-known for her academic accomplishments and graduated with honors in economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, before cracking the UPSC exam on her first attempt at the young age of 22. Her AIR was 51.

Besides academics, Ananya is skilled in playing the synthesizer and enjoys reading. In an interview, she revealed that she resumed practicing answer writing after taking the Main exam, which helped her to crack the UPSC exam in just one attempt with one year of self-studying. Initially, she studied for 7-8 hours daily, which was later reduced to six hours.

Ananya Singh's perseverance and hard work enabled her to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer at a young age. Her success story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring civil servants and aspirants. Ananya is currently posted in West Bengal and has a sizable social media following of over 44,000 followers on Instagram.