Meet IAS Dongre Revaiah, son of midday meal cook, studied at IIT, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR...

Through her measly salary, IAS officer Dongre Revaiah's mother put him and his siblings through school. However, IAS officer Dongre Revaiah pushed hard at his education and cleared the IIT JEE exam, getting admission into IIT Madras.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the most difficult exams in the world to crack, however, for someone who works hard and is determined to pass it still manage to do so with flying colours. Today, we will tell you the story of IAS officer Dongre Revaiah who cleared the UPSC exams while battling extreme poverty and multiple hardships. The story of IAS officer Dongre Revaiah aka Revanth is nothing short of inspiring. 

IAS officer Dongre Revaiah clear the UPSC exam in 2022 and got AIR 410 out of the total 1000 candidates who cleared the exam. IAS officer Dongre Revaiah did all this while battling poverty and working to improve his familial conditions.

IAS officer Dongre Revaiah's family had been battling poverty for many years. After IAS officer Dongre Revaiah's father passed away due to prolonged illness, IAS officer Dongre Revaiah's mother started working at a government school as a midday meal cook, earning for her family but not enough to make ends meet. She was working at a monthly salary of Rs 1,500.

Through her measly salary, IAS officer Dongre Revaiah's mother put him and his siblings through school. However, IAS officer Dongre Revaiah pushed hard at his education and cleared the IIT JEE exam, getting admission into IIT Madras.

Even after getting admission in IIT Madras, IAS officer Dongre Revaiah had little hope of going to the institute because of his lack of funds and financial instability. With the help from the district administration, IAS officer Dongre Revaiah eventually fulfilled his dream of going to IIT.

IAS officer Dongre Revaiah belongs to a Dalit community and comes from a small town in Telangana. After completing his engineering, IAS officer Dongre Revaiah also cleared the GATE exam with AIR 70 and got a high-paying job at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Mumbai.

However, IAS officer Dongre Revaiah had bigger aspirations which led him to clearing the UPSC IAS exam in 2022. IAS officer Dongre Revaiah got AIR 410. IAS officer Dongre Revaiah is currently undergoing training and will be appointed as a government officer soon. He is expected to join the Maharashtra cadre, not only making his entire family but also the Dalit community proud.

