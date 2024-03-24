Meet beauty pageant winner who quit modelling to crack UPSC, couldn’t afford coaching, failed prelims thrice then...

Her talent and smartness drove her to clinch titles such as Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand, fuelling her dream of becoming Miss India. However, financial limitations and rejection compelled Taskeen to redirect her dreams in a bid for stability.

Numerous people are charmed by the world of glitz and glamour, but there is one person who quit that world to become a government official.

One such inspiring story is that of IRS Takseen Khan.

Born with an interest in exploring the world of fashion and beauty, Taskeen initially began modelling following her schooling days. Taskeen was not an excellent student in early school. But was good in extracurricular and was a basketball champion, a national-level debater, apart from being a professional model and actor. She qualified for admission to NIT but was unable to join the institute due to her family’s inability to sponsor the fees.

Unfazed by the trials, Taskeen began aspiring to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. With unwavering determination, she engaged herself in rigorous preparation, forsaking all other distractions. The BSC graduate bagged Jamia’s free entrance exam coaching and shifted to Delhi in 2020. Despite her unwavering hard work, Taskin failed thrice in prelims.

Despite a stressed financial situation at home with father’s meager pension, Taskeen Khan cracked the coveted exam and is now on course to land a dream job as a top government official. In 2020, after four attempts, Taskin emerged successful in cracking UPSC with an All India Rank of 736. She is currently an IRS officer.





