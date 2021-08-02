Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for class 10th, ITI pass –Check eligibility, last date, other details

North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: RRC North Central Railway Prayagraj is inviting applications for 1664 Act Apprentice in Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra Division. Interested candidates can apply through NCR’s official website - rrcpryj.org. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 1, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1664 posts.

The Indian Railways' NCR division has vacancies for training in the designated trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the NCR jurisdiction (Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi Workshop) for the year 2020-21.

North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Details

Prayagraj Mechanical Department: 364

Prayagraj Electrical Department: 339

Jhansi Division: 480

WorkShop Jhansi: 185

Agra Division: 296

North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks and possess essential ITI passed certificate in related trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years

Steps to apply for North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Go to the official website, rrcpryj.org

Click on the “Online Form” under the “Online Application Form of ACT APPRENTICES Zonal Notification No. RRC/NCR/01/2021” link

Click on ‘New Registration” and enter the required details

Login and fill-up the form

Submit and pay the application fee

Take a hardcopy for future reference

Notification: rrcpryj.org