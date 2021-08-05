SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for class 10th pass â€“ Check eligibility, last date, other details
Candidates interested in SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment can apply on or before 31 August 2021 at ssc.nic.in or through â€˜UMANG appâ€™.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: The registration process for the post of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) has been started by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the registration for the post of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty). Bumper vacancies are on offer for 10th pass candidates. Candidates interested in SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment can apply on or before 31 August 2021 at ssc.nic.in or through the ‘UMANG app’.
SSC GD Constable vacancies in Secretariat Security Force (SSF) will be filled on an All India basis. Other vacancies in CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs.
A total of 25,271 posts are available under Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and for in Assam Rifles. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Important dates
Notification Date: July 17, 2021
Last Date of Submission: August 31, 2021
Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: September 4, 2021
Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of bank): September 7, 2021
Selected candidates will be called for SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 for which the dates shall be notified later.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility
Candidates who will apply for SSC GD Constable 2021 should be Matriculation or 10th class pass from a recognized Board/ University
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Age limit
The age of the candidates should be between 18 years to 23 years.
SSC GD Constable SalaryPay Level-3 Rs 21700 to Rs 69100
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Fee
General Male - Rs 100
Female/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman - No Fee
Force-wise Vacancy
BSF: 7545
CISF: 8464
CRPF: 0
SSB: 3806
ITBP: 1431
AR: 3785
NIA: 0
SSF: 240