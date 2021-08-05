SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for class 10th pass â€“ Check eligibility, last date, other details

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: The registration process for the post of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) has been started by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the registration for the post of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty). Bumper vacancies are on offer for 10th pass candidates. Candidates interested in SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment can apply on or before 31 August 2021 at ssc.nic.in or through the ‘UMANG app’.

SSC GD Constable vacancies in Secretariat Security Force (SSF) will be filled on an All India basis. Other vacancies in CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs.

A total of 25,271 posts are available under Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and for in Assam Rifles. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Notification Date: July 17, 2021

Last Date of Submission: August 31, 2021

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: September 4, 2021

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of bank): September 7, 2021

Selected candidates will be called for SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 for which the dates shall be notified later.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates who will apply for SSC GD Constable 2021 should be Matriculation or 10th class pass from a recognized Board/ University

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age of the candidates should be between 18 years to 23 years.

SSC GD Constable SalaryPay Level-3 Rs 21700 to Rs 69100

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

General Male - Rs 100

Female/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman - No Fee

Force-wise Vacancy

BSF: 7545

CISF: 8464

CRPF: 0

SSB: 3806

ITBP: 1431

AR: 3785

NIA: 0

SSF: 240