ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: CA Foundation June result likely on THIS day, check direct link

Once announced, candidates will be able to download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 through the official website of ICAI at icai.org and icai.nic.in.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result Date And Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is all set to declare the result for the ICAI CA Foundation June examination 2023 anytime soon. Once announced, candidates will be able to download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 through the official website of ICAI at icai.org and icai.nic.in. 

As per Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the CA foundation result will be released from August 7 to August 09, 2023. “Ca Foundation result may be announced between 7th Aug to 9th Aug… pls wait for ICAI notification,” reads the tweet. For accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate will have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.

However, if going by the announcements made by ICAI on August 3, the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 is likely to be declared in the late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, August 7, 2023, or early morning on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in, “ICAI in an official announcement said. 

ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Result: How to Download 

  • Visit the official website of the ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.
  • Look for the CA foundation result link.
  • Enter the login credentials such as registration no. along with his/her roll number.
  • The ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the ICAI CA foundation scorecard and take a printout of it for further use.

