DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 600 Junior Engineer post soon - Check details here

The last date of application for the posts of Junior Engineer drawn from the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is nearing. The DSSSB will soon close registration window for recruitment to a total of 600 posts of Junior Engineer soon.

Therefore, candidates are advised to apply in time, as no application will be accepted after the expiry of February 9, 2022.

The online application process for these posts started at the beginning of this month i.e. from January 1, 2021.

Important details for DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022

Start date to apply for DSSSB JE – January 10, 2022

Last date to apply – February 9, 2022

Tentative exam date for DSSSB JE – March 1, 2022

As per the notification issued by DSSSB, recruitments will be made in many government departments of Delhi such as EDMC, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board some nd mores at the same time. These appointments will be made for civil, electrical and section officer (SO) electrical domain.

Notably, candidates applying for this post will appear in the tier-1 examination, which is scheduled to be held on March 1, 2022.

Speaking of available vacancies, 575 posts of junior engineer civil and 16 posts of junior engineer electrical, section officer need recruitment.

According to the notification issued by the DSSSB, the candidates applying for the post of junior engineer must have diploma in civil engineering from a recognised institution or equivalent. Candidates should also have a professional work experience of two years as an electrical or civil engineer.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the DSSSB recruitment notification, the candidates applying for the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC)/Delhi Jal Board must be between 18 to 30 years.

Those who wish to apply for the post of DPT must be between 18 to 27 years. Others who want to apply for DTC should be between 18 to 35 years of age.