CGSOS results 2021: Chhattisgarh State Open School to announce class 10 results on August 6 on sos.cg.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) is all set to declare the results of its class 10 examination on Friday, August 6, 2021. The results will be declared at 12 pm. Approximately, 90,000 students have registered this year for class 10 examination.

According to the board, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent of aggregate marks to clear the examination. Those students who had practical exams as well, need to score passing marks in both practical and theory.

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores on the CGSOS's official website - sos.cg.nic.in.

Here are the steps for checking your marks on the website of CGSOS:

- Go to the official website - sos.cg.nic.in

- Click on CGSOS Annual Exams Result

- A login page will appear where you will have to enter your information like roll number and name

- After filling in the information, click on search - The result will appear on your screen

Earlier, the exams were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic in July, which were supposed to be conducted between May 24 to June 15. Since school couldn't reopen at the time due to COVID-19, students had to give their exams from home.

CGSOS has already released the results for Higher Secondary main and opportunity exams with a pass percentage of 98.20 per cent. 79, 764 students had registered for the class 12 examinations this year out of which only 78,154 appeared for the tests. According to the board, only 60,409 were declared to have been passed.