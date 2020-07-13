CBSE Results 2020: CBSE board announces class 12th result on cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the CBSE class 12th result on its official site www.cbse.nic.in

Earlier it was reported that the board will announce class 10, 12 board results by July 15 based on the basis of internal assessment. But the class 12th board results have announced today on the official site.

As per the CBSE's assessment scheme, the marks achieved by students in the last three papers of board exams will be considered.

This year total of 11,92,961 appeared in the examination and a total of 10,59,080 passed the exam. The pass percentage for the year 2020 is 88.78% which is 5.38 % higher than last year.

Trivandrum region has scored the highest pass percentage while the Patna region has garnered the lowest pass percentage.

No merit list will be released by the board this year.

This year CBSE will not announce the merit list of Class 12: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) official to ANI pic.twitter.com/UnbeiYXu5D — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Here's how you can check your CBSE 12th Resul 2020...

Step 1: Log on to the official CBSE websites: cbse.results.nic.in or http://cbseresults.nic.in and http://cbse.nic.in/newsite.

Step 2: Look for the notification results CBSE 12th results

Step 3: Fill in all the details including roll number, date of birth and other information.

Step 4: After filling all the details, click on submit.

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen. Students can download, email and take print out of their result.