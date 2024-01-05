CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024 datesheet: Revised timetable released at cbse.gov.in, things students must know

Headlines

David Warner finds his lost baggy green during farewell Test; shares video message

COVID-19: India reports 761 new cases, 12 deaths; 619 JN.1 cases so far

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Janhvi Kapoor to replace Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan's Dulhania franchise? Filmmaker says 'we will give...'

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

Foods and drinks you should avoid in winter

10 drinks to help you digest better

9 times Indian actresses slayed on the international red carpet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth, Shilpa, Vivek in action to hunt for 'monster' behind multiple blasts in Delhi

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain flirts with Ayesha Khan, sings ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ for her; Ankita Lokhande says ‘kya gandi...'

Education

Education

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024 datesheet: Revised timetable released at cbse.gov.in, things students must know

Candidates will be able to check the Class 10, 12 revised timetable on the official website of CBSE - www.cbse.gov.in.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:40 AM IST

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the revised CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet. Candidates will be able to check the Class 10, 12 revised timetable on the official website of CBSE - www.cbse.gov.in.

According to the revised timetable, some changes have been made to the exam dates of some papers. The Class 10 Tibetan paper which was to happen on March 4, 2024, has been changed and will now be held on February 23, 2024. Class 10 Retail paper which was scheduled on February 16 will now be conducted on February 28, 2024.

For Class 12, Fashion Studies, the paper was scheduled for March 11 but it will now be conducted on March 21, 2024.

