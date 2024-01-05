CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024 datesheet: Revised timetable released at cbse.gov.in, things students must know

Candidates will be able to check the Class 10, 12 revised timetable on the official website of CBSE - www.cbse.gov.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the revised CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet. Candidates will be able to check the Class 10, 12 revised timetable on the official website of CBSE - www.cbse.gov.in.

According to the revised timetable, some changes have been made to the exam dates of some papers. The Class 10 Tibetan paper which was to happen on March 4, 2024, has been changed and will now be held on February 23, 2024. Class 10 Retail paper which was scheduled on February 16 will now be conducted on February 28, 2024.

For Class 12, Fashion Studies, the paper was scheduled for March 11 but it will now be conducted on March 21, 2024.