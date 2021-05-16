BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Medical Record Technician posts, know last date to apply

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for Medical Record Technicians posts. Interested candidates can apply for BECIL Medical Record Technician Recruitment 2021 through the BECIL website on becil.com. The applications are invited for a total of 28 posts till May 31, 2021. The recruitment is on a contract basis for deployment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.

BECIL Medical Record Technician Vacancy 2021 Details:

Posts: Medical Record Technician

Total Number of Posts: 28

Salary: Rs.23,550/ (per month)

BECIL Medical Record Technician Recruitment 2021 Essential Qualification: The candidate must have a B.Sc. Medical Records or 10+2 (Science) from a recognized board with at least 6 months Diploma/Certificate course in Medical Recordkeeping from a recognized Institute/University and 2 years of experience in Medical Record keeping in a hospital set up.

BECIL Medical Record Technician Recruitment 2021 Category wise Details

UR: 13 OBC: 04SC: 06 ST: 02 EWS: 03 Total: 28

BECIL Medical Record Technician Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview.

BECIL Medical Record Technician Recruitment 2021 Registration Fee: Pay the examination fee online.

For Gen/OBC: 750/-

For SC/ST/EWS PWD candidates: 450/-

BECIL Medical Record Technician Recruitment 2021 How to Apply: Step 1: visit the BECIL website becil.com. Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers Section’, Step 3: Click ‘Registration Form (Online)’. Step 4: Read ‘How to Apply’ Step 5: Proceeding to register Step 6: Online payment of the fee.

Registration can be completed with these steps:

Step 1: Select Advertisement Number

Step 2: Enter Basic Details

Step 3: Enter Education Details/Work Experience

Step 4: Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ Class 10 Certificate, Caste Certificate

Step 5: Application Preview or Modify

Step 6: Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI, etc.)

Step 7: Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned on the last page of the application form.

Last date for submission of application forms: May 31, 2021

BECIL Medical Record Technician Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here