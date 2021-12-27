Assam PSC Stenographer Recruitment 2021: Apply for 44 posts at aspc.nic.in – Check salary, eligibility

Assam PSC is inviting applications for 44 - Stenographer Grade-I in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under Secretariat Administration Department. The last date to apply is January 6, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, aspc.nic.in.

Assam PSC Stenographer Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Stenographer Grade-I (English)

No. of Vacancy: 34

Pay Scale: 30,000 – 1,10,000/-

Post: Stenographer Grade-I (Language)

No. Of Vacancy: 10

APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2021: Category wise Details

Open Category: 16

OBC/MOBC: 14

SC: 04

STP: 05

STH: 02

EWS: 03

APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University and typing speed test at 150 w.p.m in English and 120 w.p.m in Language (Assamese, Bengali and Hindi).

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years

Application Fee: Pay the examination fee through the online OR CSC-SPV centre.

For General/EWS: 285.40/-

For SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: 185.40/-

For BPL/PWBD: 35.40/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply Online through the website apsc.nic.in or apscrecruitment.in from December 16, 2021, to January 06, 2022.

APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 16, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 06, 2022

Last date for submission of fees: January 18, 2022

APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written exam and interview.

APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2021: Notification: apsc.nic.in/advt_2021