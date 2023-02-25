World Book Fair 2023: Tickets, theme, entry fee, venue, last date, nearest metro station and all you need to know

File photo

World Book Fair 2023: The 31st edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) to begin today (February 25). The event will continue till March 5. The National Book Trust (NBT) of India has announced the New Delhi World Book Fair. The 9-day mega book fair is being organised by the National Book Trust, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with India Trade Promotion Organisation.

World Book Fair 2023: Theme

The theme for this year's World Book Fair 2023 is ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The event is dedicated to the people of India for creating a platform that promotes progressive ideas about the country’s socio-cultural, political, and economic identity.

World Book Fair 2023 dates: February 25- March 5, 2023

Time: 11 Am to 8 PM

Venue: Pragati Maidan, Delhi

Nearest Metro Station: Pragati Maidan Metro station on the blue line.

World Book Fair 2023: Entry fee

Entry fee is free for school children, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons.

For the general public, the tickets cost Rs 10 for children and Rs 20 for adults.

World Book Fair 2023: Other details

Officials said that the Publications Division will be showcasing its `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav` books collection, highlighting India`s freedom movement and remembering the freedom fighters who devoted their lives to the nation. The book display will also include titles on topics such as history, art and culture, Gandhian literature, land and people, personalities and biographies, cinema, children's literature and much more.

Besides this, the Division will also be offering its premier Rashtrapati Bhavan series of books as well as speeches of Presidents, Vice Presidents and Prime Ministers at the fair, published exclusively by the Publications Division. The informative collection of titles focuses on providing readers with a deeper understanding of India`s rich cultural heritage as well as insights into contemporary issues.

Except for books, leading journals of the Division, Yojana, Kurukshetra, and Ajkal, will be available at the bookstall as well. Popular children`s magazine Bal Bharti will also be part of the display. Employment News (Rozgar Samachar), the highly sought-after weekly employment newspaper of the Division, will also be available.

(with inputs from IANS)