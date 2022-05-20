Light showers, thunder bring relief for Delhiites, no heatwave predicted for a week

File Photo

Thundershowers and gusty winds brought some peace on Friday evening after a heatwave seared Delhi. Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

It had logged a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the highest so far this year. The mercury jumped to 47.5 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in southwest Delhi and 47.1 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in the northwestern parts of the city.

READ | India's security cannot be compromised, PM must defend nation: Rahul Gandhi on Pangong Tso bridge issue

The weather stations at Pitampura, Sports Complex, Jafarpur, Ridge, and Palam saw the mercury leaping to 47 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 46.1 degrees Celsius, 46 degrees Celsius, 45.7 degrees Celsius, and 45.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

A partly cloudy sky, a drizzle, and hail brought temporary relief to some parts of the city in the evening.

A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana will lead to intermittent thundershowers on Saturday, weather forecasters said.

READ | Amid rising cases of Monkeypox around the world, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says THIS

A fresh western disturbance will lead to rain and thunderstorms in northwest India starting Sunday. As a result, the maximum temperature in Delhi will drop to 37 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

"Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week," said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

On Sunday, Delhi saw a tormenting heatwave pushing the mercury to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh.