Light rains, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR bring down temperature

Delhi witnesses a change in weather as welcome rains brought down the temperature of the national capital region on Thursday. Several nearby regions including Noida, Gurugram saw thunderstorms, lightning around 5 pm on Thursday.

Earlier it was predicted that under the influence of a Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thundershowers are very likely over the Western Himalayan Region, while isolated to scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over the plains of northwest India during the next 4-5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also on the cards over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted, a thunderstorm with moderate/heavy rains in Delhi, Noida, and other areas. IMD had forecast, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 25-45 kmph would occur over of few places of South, South-West, West, North-West Delhi during next 2 hours."

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius temperature. The MeT officials had said that the temperature would drop below 40 degree in the coming days due to light rain and gusty winds.

It has also been forecasted that monsoon will arrive in Kerala around June 1, its normal onset date, said M Rajeevan, the secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will issue an official monsoon forecast on May 15, he said.