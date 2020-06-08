LG Anil Baijal overrules Kejriwal govt on decision to reserve hospitals for Delhiites

Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled Delhi government's decision to bar the treatment of non-residents for COVID-19 in the hospitals of the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government as well as private hospitals will only treat Delhiites for COVID-19.

The move triggered a massive outrage as residents of neighbouring district of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana - mostly from Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram - often use medical facilities in the national capital.

The move was also challenged in the Delhi High Court.

Baijal, who is also the Chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), directed departments and authorities of NCT of Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on grounds of not being a resident of Delhi.

This decision will bring relief to patients and their families from outside Delhi who may seek COVID-19 treatment during pandemic.

"Over 90% of people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital," Kejriwal said.

There are around 40 Delhi government-run hospitals in the national capital including LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Delhi government hospitals have around 10,000 beds while the Centre-run hospitals have almost the same beds, Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that Central Government-run hospitals can admit patients from other states which will strike a balance between the needs of people in Delhi and outside.