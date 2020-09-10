Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launches attack on anti-court campaigners

Those who have been defeated repeatedly by the people of India through a popular mandate cannot control politics and governance through cases of collusion from the corridors of the Supreme Court and other courts are unacceptable.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has strongly criticised the growing trend of pressure on the judiciary from social media and attempts to accuse the judges of not taking the desired decision on their petition.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that personal attacks on judges by social media are not right. He has also expressed concern over this growing trend. Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a wrong practice to create an atmosphere for the order in someone's favour by campaigning on social media in the name of PIL and questioning the judiciary if not in favour. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, citing the example of dissolving all the pillars of democracy in an emergency, said that senior leaders of the Modi government have experienced and fought against the oppression of the independence of the judiciary during the Emergency. And that's why they are worried about the increasing attack on the judiciary.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that these days, there is a new trend of creating a narrative - filing public interest litigation. Launching social media campaign what kind of decision should be given by the court, and if the final verdict after extensive arguments is not what Someone wanted it. Then a vicious campaign is conducted. This attitude of "my way or highway" is emerging in recent times as one of the biggest challenges to the independence of the judiciary.

The Law Minister said that some people have a problem because nowadays there is no charge of corruption, which became the norm during the UPA government.