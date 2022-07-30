Lokayukta seeks Delhi chief secretary's reply over alleged irregularities in classrooms construction

File photo

The Delhi government Friday said that it welcomed the Lokayukta's order seeking its response on the issue of a complaint of alleged financial irregularities in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

The Lokayukta on Friday directed chief secretary to furnish response of department concerned after an enquiry in the case. Complainant Manoj Tiwari, northeast Delhi BJP MP, was present in Lokayukta court along with his West Delhi counterpart Parvesh Verma for a hearing in his complaint.

"Lokayukta has asked the chief secretary of Delhi government for an enquiry and furnish the report by October," Tiwari said.

"Earlier too, the ACB, Delhi Police, CBI, ED, have investigated our projects. We have always come out with a clean chit. The complaint furnished to the Lokayukta is completely baseless and false, we are confident that we'll come out clean this time too," the Delhi government statement said.

In 2019, Tiwari had filed a complaint with Lokayukta alleging financial irregularities in the construction of the additional classrooms in the schools of Delhi government's Education department in various parts of the city.

Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra after hearing the counsel for the complainant, said that he felt it appropriate to seek a response from Delhi government over the complaint before proceeding further in the matter.

He directed for sending the complaint and related affidavit to Chief Secretary of Delhi government to get the response to the allegations from the appropriate department, if necessary, upon an appropriate enquiry.

The Lokayukta fixed October 20 as next date of hearing, expecting that the response of the concerned department of the AAP-led Delhi government will be filed by then.

The BJP leaders including Tiwari had alleged a "scam" in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools, claiming the cost was raised to as much as Rs 28 lakh per classroom as compared to normal cost of around Rs 5 lakh.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also holds Education portfolio had filed a defamation case against Tiwari and other BJP leaders for allegedly levelling charges against him on the issue.

He had claimed that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were false, defamatory and derogatory with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

(With inputs from PTI)