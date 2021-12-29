Delhi: Doctors of RML Hospital directed to resume duty, warned of action

A day after the Yellow alert was announced amid the rising number of Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases in New Delhi, Medical Superintendent, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Nandini Duggal, directed the protesting Resident doctors to resume their duties "in the interest of patient care services".

The order further reiterated that "appropriate action" will be taken against the non-reporting doctors.

"In continuation to the Order dated December 27 and the yellow alert being announced in Delhi regarding COVID-19/Omicron cases upsurge, all the Resident Doctors are hereby once again DIRECTED to resume back to their duties from the ongoing strike in the interest of patient care services," the order stated.

"It is reiterated that appropriate action, as deemed fit, shall be taken against Resident Doctors for non-reporting to duties," said the order by Medical Superintendent, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Nandini Duggal.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare has already assured the agitating Doctors on December 28 about the preparation for the Supreme Court hearing on January 1, 2022, and the expected line of action thereafter. This should be respected by all the Resident Doctors, the order stated.

Notably, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had held a meeting with the resident doctors on Tuesday and said that the NEET-PG counselling is not being possible because the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

After resident doctors across the country continued their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned of withdrawing "all healthcare services" from Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday had called an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation of FORDA representatives.

Earlier, resident doctors of several hospitals staged a march near Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday evening in protest against the delay in holding NEET-PG counselling. AIIMS Resident Doctors Association said in its official statement that they "condemned the violent act of police today against the doctors, who were protesting peacefully for expediting NEET-PG counselling."

It is pertinent to note that the original NEET PG exam was scheduled in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter. However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors in the frontline, added the letter.