PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway tomorrow, Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory

Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a notice prohibiting heavy vehicles from using Dwarka Expressway on March 11, due to the inauguration of the road by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The construction of the 18.7km segment of the Dwarka Expressway in Gurgaon was completed last year, but its opening was delayed due to safety concerns. The remaining 10km portion within Delhi is expected to be finished soon. The expressway will improve connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram, ease traffic congestion on NH-8, and provide an alternate route for commuting. It will intersect key areas in Gurugram and establish links between various sectors and with Dwarka Sector 21 and the Indira Gandhi International Airport.



Traffic advisory by Gurugram Police:

1. It is recommended to use the Antriksh Chowk route only if necessary for those travelling from Dwarka Clover Leaf towards IMT till 4 pm on March 11.

2. The Antriksh Chowk Road will be closed temporarily due to the rally crowd.

3. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to move on Dwarka Expressway from 5 pm on Sunday, and drivers should use KMP during this period.

4. There will be a high volume of vehicles heading towards the rally near Antriksh Chowk on Monday, March 11, 2024.

5. The general public has been requested to use the road from Dwarka Clover Leaf towards IMT only when necessary until 4 pm.

6. Vehicles coming to the rally from Rewari, Narnaul, Dharuhera will take the KMP route via Rampura Chowk and Vatika Chowk to reach the Antriksh Chowk rally venue. Meanwhile, those coming from Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna will also follow the same route.

7. Vehicles coming from Pataudi will need to take the Sati Chowk route to reach the Antriksh Chowk rally venue.

8. PM Modi may participate in a rally near NH-48, and traffic restrictions may be implemented for some time. The traffic near Sarhaul Border may be impacted for 10-15 minutes.