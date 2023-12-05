Noida police issues traffic advisory for Wednesday on death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, check routes to avoid

Commuters are advised to follow the diversion and adhere to traffic regulation to avoid the possibility of any inconvenience.

Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday as large number of people are expected to visit Dalit Prerna Sthal in Sector 95 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for the commemoration of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary tomorrow (December 6).

As per the advisory, in case there's a possibility of traffic jam emerging at Dalit Prerna Sthal on the route from Greater Noida to Noida via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, traffic will be redirected from the Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. The rerouted traffic can reach to its destination through Attapir Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk, and Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk.

If traffic starts building up at Dalit Prerna Sthal’s Gate No. 4 on the route from Greater Noida to Noida on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, it will be diverted from the Film City Flyover towards Sector 18. The traffic can further reach its destination by elevating from Sector 18 to Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk, or the Sector 18 underpass.

The advisory further mentions that if their is traffic congestion near DND and the Film City flyover on the route from Noida to Greater Noida, traffic will be rerouted from the Sector 14A flyover towards the Sector 15 roundabout. The rerouted traffic can reach its destination via Rajnigandha Chowk, Attapir Chowk, and Sector 37.

Meanwhile, the Police have also made efforts by assuring parking arrangements. Passenger buses attending the programme tomorrow will be asked to park on the left side of the road near the DND toll plaza. Light vehicles coming from various directions, including Sector 37, Greater Noida West, Delhi, and Kalindi Kunj have been assigned designated parking areas.

The police also said that in case there's a possibility of any traffic inconveniences, people can contact the traffic helpline at 9971009001.