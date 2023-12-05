Headlines

Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana CM, announces Congress

Noida police issues traffic advisory for Wednesday on death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, check routes to avoid

Get the best deals on cotton towel set on Amazon

Watch: Pakistan's Sarfaraz Khan, Saud Shakeel clash ahead of PAK vs AUS tests, video goes viral

Kalki Koechlin deletes Twitter, says there is 'justification' of atrocities on Palestinian kids, Israeli women there

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

Noida police issues traffic advisory for Wednesday on death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, check routes to avoid

5 tips to lose hip fat quickly

Indian bowlers to take most wickets in a T20I bilateral series

8 superfoods to prevent hair loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Ranbir Kapoor's mansion in Animal is this Bollywood star's ancestral home, was once 'bought back' from hotel chain

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Animal, Jaane Jaan actor Saurabh Sachdeva reveals one similarity between cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Noida police issues traffic advisory for Wednesday on death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, check routes to avoid

Commuters are advised to follow the diversion and adhere to traffic regulation to avoid the possibility of any inconvenience.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 07:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday as large number of people are expected to visit Dalit Prerna Sthal in Sector 95 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for the commemoration of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary tomorrow (December 6).

Commuters are advised to follow the diversion and adhere to traffic regulation to avoid the possibility of any inconvenience.

As per the advisory, in case there's a possibility of traffic jam emerging at Dalit Prerna Sthal on the route from Greater Noida to Noida via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, traffic will be redirected from the Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. The rerouted traffic can reach to its destination through Attapir Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk, and Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk.

If traffic starts building up at Dalit Prerna Sthal’s Gate No. 4 on the route from Greater Noida to Noida on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, it will be diverted from the Film City Flyover towards Sector 18. The traffic can further reach its destination by elevating from Sector 18 to Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk, or the Sector 18 underpass.

The advisory further mentions that if their is traffic congestion near DND and the Film City flyover on the route from Noida to Greater Noida, traffic will be rerouted from the Sector 14A flyover towards the Sector 15 roundabout. The rerouted traffic can reach its destination via Rajnigandha Chowk, Attapir Chowk, and Sector 37.

Meanwhile, the Police have also made efforts by assuring parking arrangements. Passenger buses attending the programme tomorrow  will be asked to park on the left side of the road near the DND toll plaza. Light vehicles coming from various directions, including Sector 37, Greater Noida West, Delhi, and Kalindi Kunj have been assigned designated parking areas.

The police also said that in case there's a possibility of any traffic inconveniences, people can contact the traffic helpline at 9971009001.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who rejected both Ranbir Kapoor's Animal role and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur part; then gave three big flops

Elderly man fends off crocodile attack using frying pan, video goes viral

Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Telangana, two pilots dead

Meet Akshata Krishnamurthy, first Indian woman to operate rover on Mars

Bobby Deol's transformation for Animal: Here's how he achieved bulked-up body

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE