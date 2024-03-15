WPL 2024, MI-W vs RCB Eliminator Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat, check playing XIs

Cricket
Follow live score and latest updates from eliminator of TATA WPL 2024 between MI-W and RCB here.
In today's highly anticipated Women's Premier League 2024 match, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Smriti Mandhana's team will be aiming to continue their winning momentum after a convincing victory against Mumbai Indians in their previous league game. On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur's squad is expected to showcase a different level of performance in the knockout stage. The defending champions are poised to provide tough competition for RCB in the Eliminator.
The winner of today's match will advance to the WPL 2024 final on March 17th, where they will compete against the Delhi Capitals.
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh
Smriti Mandhana: We would like to bat first today. It's an Eliminator, runs on board definitely count. It'll start keeping low hopefully in the second innings. We are unchanged today. Throughout the tournament, lots of ups and downs. We'll take a lot of positives from the last match.
Harmanpreet Kaur: We were confused, we were looking to bat first as well. Yastika is back today for Bala. We have learnt a lot. Today is a new match, hopefully we do what we want to do. Staying in the moment is very important. Today's game is important and we want to give our 100%.