WPL 2024, MI-W vs RCB Eliminator Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat, check playing XIs

Follow live score and latest updates from eliminator of TATA WPL 2024 between MI-W and RCB here.

In today's highly anticipated Women's Premier League 2024 match, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Smriti Mandhana's team will be aiming to continue their winning momentum after a convincing victory against Mumbai Indians in their previous league game. On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur's squad is expected to showcase a different level of performance in the knockout stage. The defending champions are poised to provide tough competition for RCB in the Eliminator.

The winner of today's match will advance to the WPL 2024 final on March 17th, where they will compete against the Delhi Capitals.