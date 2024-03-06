Twitter
Cricket

WPL 2024: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney shine as Gujarat Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore struggled to find their rhythm and were limited to 180/7. This victory marked Gujarat Giants' first win of the season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 11:07 PM IST

Laura Wolvaardt and captain Beth Mooney showcased their attacking prowess by scoring fifties as Gujarat Giants secured a 19-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League on Wednesday.

Choosing to bat first, Gujarat Giants made an impressive start with Mooney remaining unbeaten on 85 and Wolvaardt scoring 76, forming a formidable opening partnership of 140 runs.

Despite a slight batting collapse, Mooney's resilience helped Gujarat Giants reach a total of 199/5.

Royal Challengers Bangalore struggled to find their rhythm and were limited to 180/7. This victory marked Gujarat Giants' first win of the season.

Although Smriti Mandhana (24) and Sabbhineni Meghana (4) fell early in the innings, Georgia Wareham, batting at No. 6, provided a late surge with a quickfire 48 off 22 balls. However, it was not enough to secure a win for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Giants Women 199/5; 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 76, Beth Mooney 85 not out) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 180/8; 20 overs (Georgia Wareham 48; Ashleigh Gardner 2/23) by 19 runs.

Also Read| Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men’s hockey team to begin campaign against New Zealand on this date

