WPL 2023 Final Live streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women

The highly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 final is set to take place on Sunday, March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will battle it out for the coveted title, with both teams having earned their place in the final through impressive performances.

DC secured their spot in the final by finishing at the top of the points table after the league stage, while MI confirmed their place by defeating UP Warriorz by a whopping 72 runs in the Eliminator at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Friday, March 24.

MI and DC have undoubtedly been the two strongest teams in the inaugural WPL, making them deserving finalists. The two teams have already faced each other twice during the league stage, with each team securing a win.

In their first encounter, MI dominated DC, winning by seven wickets as Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, and Hayley Matthews claimed three wickets each to bowl out DC for a mere 105. However, DC bounced back in their second clash, with their bowlers taking control and holding MI to 109/8. DC then chased down the total with ease, winning by nine wickets in just nine overs.

This victory propelled DC to the top of the points table, where they remained until the end of the league stage, thanks to their superior net run rate. With both teams having a win under their belt, the final promises to be an exciting and closely contested match.

Live Streaming Details

Fans can tune in to the Sports18 network to catch the highly anticipated WPL 2023 final showdown between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians. The match will be broadcasted live from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, and for those who prefer to stream the game, the Jio Cinema app will also be offering live coverage.

The excitement will kick off at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss taking place half an hour prior to the start of the match.

Probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, A Reddy

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia, S Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, H Kaur(C), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver, AC Kerr, P Vastrakar, HY Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Issy wong

