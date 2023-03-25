WPL 2023 Final Live streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women

Headlines

How hidden subliminal messages in Punjabi rap songs, pop culture are promoting Khalistani agenda

Suffering from uterus infection? Here’s how to prevent it

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED in connection with Mahadev betting scam: Report

ENG v NZ, World Cup 2023: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra slam centuries as New Zealand crush England in opener

ENG v NZ, World Cup 2023: England achieves unprecedented milestone in ODI history, all 11 players make....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

How hidden subliminal messages in Punjabi rap songs, pop culture are promoting Khalistani agenda

Suffering from uterus infection? Here’s how to prevent it

7 Yoga asanas for glowing skin

ODI World Cup: Rachin Ravindra joins Virat Kohli in elite list

Recipe of PM Modi's favourite dish: Drumstick paratha to boost immunity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

India-Canada Row: Decoding the 'Khalistani' nexus of organised crime in Canada

Leo trailer: Badass Vijay protects family, battles ruthless Sanjay Dutt, fans say 'rest in peace old records'

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

HomeCricket

Cricket

WPL 2023 Final Live streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women

The two teams have already faced each other twice during the league stage, with each team securing a win.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The highly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 final is set to take place on Sunday, March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will battle it out for the coveted title, with both teams having earned their place in the final through impressive performances.

DC secured their spot in the final by finishing at the top of the points table after the league stage, while MI confirmed their place by defeating UP Warriorz by a whopping 72 runs in the Eliminator at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Friday, March 24.

MI and DC have undoubtedly been the two strongest teams in the inaugural WPL, making them deserving finalists. The two teams have already faced each other twice during the league stage, with each team securing a win.

In their first encounter, MI dominated DC, winning by seven wickets as Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, and Hayley Matthews claimed three wickets each to bowl out DC for a mere 105. However, DC bounced back in their second clash, with their bowlers taking control and holding MI to 109/8. DC then chased down the total with ease, winning by nine wickets in just nine overs.

This victory propelled DC to the top of the points table, where they remained until the end of the league stage, thanks to their superior net run rate. With both teams having a win under their belt, the final promises to be an exciting and closely contested match. 

Live Streaming Details

Fans can tune in to the Sports18 network to catch the highly anticipated WPL 2023 final showdown between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians. The match will be broadcasted live from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, and for those who prefer to stream the game, the Jio Cinema app will also be offering live coverage.

The excitement will kick off at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss taking place half an hour prior to the start of the match. 

Probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, A Reddy

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia, S Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, H Kaur(C), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver, AC Kerr, P Vastrakar, HY Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Issy wong

READ| IPL 2023: Jonny Bairstow ruled out due to ankle injury, Punjab Kings announce replacement

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parag Agrawal and team win $1.1 million in legal fees from Musk’s X

Idea of Bharat: Exploring its remnants in contemporary India

OnePlus 11R 5G launched in India at Rs 45,999, to go on sale at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

8-year-old puts father on sale for Rs. 2,00,000 after a fight; here's what happened

Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjawala beneficiaries from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per cylinder

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE