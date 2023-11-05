World Cup 2023: How can Pakistan qualify for semi-final after crucial win against New Zealand?

Pakistan team is now on the verge of securing a spot in the semifinals with eight points from eight games.

Pakistan's comeback continued as they recorded another crucial victory, boosting their chances for World Cup 2023 semifinal qualification on Saturday, November 4th. After enduring four consecutive losses, Babar Azam's Pakistan team is now on the verge of securing a spot in the semifinals with eight points from eight games.

Despite scoring a whopping 401 runs, New Zealand suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, making it their highest total in an ODI World Cup match. The rain-interrupted game witnessed a sensational performance from the veteran Fakhar Zaman, who scored a hundred off just 63 balls. Additionally, Babar Azam contributed with a fifty, propelling Pakistan to a 21-run victory on the DLS method at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

How can Pakistan qualify foe semi-final?

With four wins in eight games, Pakistan cannot guarantee a spot in the semifinals even if they defeat England in their final group stage match. While they have the potential to reach 10 points, Australia, New Zealand, and Afghanistan also have the opportunity to finish with 10 or more points. Therefore, Pakistan must rely on other results and strive for a healthy positive net run rate.

Nevertheless, Pakistan can secure an automatic qualification if they defeat England, Sri Lanka defeats New Zealand, and both Australia and South Africa triumph over Afghanistan. This outcome seems highly likely given the current form of the teams.

However, what if New Zealand defeats Sri Lanka, earning themselves 10 points?

In this scenario, Pakistan must defeat England by a margin of 130 or more runs in their last game and hope for significant defeats for Afghanistan in their final two matches against Australia and South Africa.

