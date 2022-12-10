Search icon
Why Rishabh Pant is at the centre of a controversy for his Dream11 advertisement? All you need to know

In the Dream 11 advertisement, Rishabh Pant is shown as a failed musician had he not been a cricketer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

After classical musicians Kaushiki Chakraborty and Purbayan Chatterjee released statements expressing their extreme dislike of the campaign, which they said degraded Indian classical music, the DREAM11 advertisement featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant caused a sensation on social media. The commercial was released during the T20 World Cup in 2022.

In the commercial, Rishabh Pant muses over his alternative plans to playing cricket. In the next scene, Rishabh plays a fake classical singer. He performs a bad song in front of the microphones while posing like the wicket keeper.

This advertisement has been going viral on TV and social media for the past few days. Kaushiki Chakraborty has conveyed her discontent with Rishabh as a result of this.

"I am practising Indian Classical Music and I don't follow cricket but I've never disrespected your field of work. When u haven’t been trained to understand something atleast be sensible enough to be respectful towards it. Making fun of your heritage makes you look like a fool," Kaushiki wrote.

"The advertising gave a lighthearted and slightly derogatory portrayal of Indian classical music. This is not the first time this has happened, therefore I am astonished and hurt to see it. I believe that this is unacceptable. This is a fantastic musical art form that is highly regarded, revered, and honoured all around the world. Legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar are strong supporters of this art form in the cricket community," Sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee said.

What is Dream11?

Fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, and basketball games can be played on the well-known fantasy sports platform Dream11 by users from all around the nation.

What is Indian Classical Music?

Indian classical music has a long history that began in South Asia and has spread to every continent. Its roots can be found in the revered Vedic literature of more than 6,000 years ago, where chants evolved into a system of musical notes and rhythmic patterns.

Indian classical music, which has several time cycles or "taals" that have been further formalised, draws inspiration from natural events such as the seasons and times of day to create "ragas," or musical moods.

Indian classical music is typically transmitted orally, with the student spending many years with their "guru" and building a very special, spiritual link while also learning philosophical and moral ideas that will mould them for the rest of their lives.

Indian classical music is adored by many for its peaceful, engrossing, and uplifting qualities. It offers a tranquil and joyful feeling. Despite being challenging to perfect, it offers a great deal of fulfilment.

