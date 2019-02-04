Where's the common sense here? Shane Warne calls out ICC for suspending Jason Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder will miss the third and final test against England after being banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) because of his team's slow over-rate during the second match in Antigua. Windies won the series 2-0 with a 381-run victory.

Slamming ICC and calling its decision ‘ridiculous’, Australian great Shane Warne tweeted in support of the 27-year-old skipper.

"The test didn't go 3 days - can you please appeal this @JaseHolder98 ! What a ridiculous decision - where's the common sense here? Ps Congrats on a wonderful series win too. International cricket needs a strong Windies team & hopefully this is just the start @BrianLara," Warne tweeted.

Holder was quick to the reply to the Warne saying, “thank you".

Warne responded once again congratulating the captain for the quality of cricket they put on display.

He tweeted, “Pleasure! The fans at the ground saw some awesome cricket from you & your team. No one at the ground would have felt short changed whatsoever. What a ridiculous decision & I hope this will be over turned !"

Not just Warne, former England captain Michael Vaughan also tweeted his views on this issue.

He tweeted, “246 over Test Match .. that amounts to 2.6 days of Cricket .. A team hammers the opposition & plays great Test cricket yet the Captain gets a ban for Slow over rate .. @Jaseholder98 can find himself very very unlucky on this occasion .. !! The game really doesn’t help itself ...”

“Hitting teams & captains with Run penalties after every innings is more powerful than a ban or suspension .. That’s how I would deal with slow over rate .. It would affect the series and games they are being slow in much more .. #OnOn,” he added another tweet.

Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite is expected to lead the West Indies in the final Test starting on Saturday in St. Lucia.