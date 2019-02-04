West Indies vs England: Windies captain Jason Holder handed one-match suspension

West Indies captain Jason Holder will miss the third and final test against England after being banned by the International Cricket Council because of his team's slow over-rate during the second match in Antigua.

West Indies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after crushing victories in the first two matches but Holder, the world's top-ranked test all-rounder, will sit out the last game. He is the leading run-scorer with 229 at an average of 114.50.

So proud to see what our Men's & Women's teams have achieved today. Constant work and dedication through the years. Proud of the boys and girls. Keep going! @windiescricket @windieswomen pic.twitter.com/2NLYC5OPLF February 3, 2019

Holder, 27, was named the man of the match for his innings of 202 not out and two wickets in the 381-run win over England in the first test in Barbados.

He has been a central figure in West Indies securing a first series win over England since 2009 which was also their first over any side other than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since 2012.

Holder also claimed 4-32 to help bowl England out for 132 in Antigua before his team sealed the victory with two days to spare.

Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite is expected to lead the West Indies in the final Test starting on Saturday in St. Lucia.