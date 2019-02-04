Trending#

West Indies vs England: Windies captain Jason Holder handed one-match suspension

Feb 4, 2019

West Indies captain Jason Holder will miss the third and final test against England after being banned by the International Cricket Council because of his team's slow over-rate during the second match in Antigua.

West Indies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after crushing victories in the first two matches but Holder, the world's top-ranked test all-rounder, will sit out the last game. He is the leading run-scorer with 229 at an average of 114.50.

Holder, 27, was named the man of the match for his innings of 202 not out and two wickets in the 381-run win over England in the first test in Barbados. 

He has been a central figure in West Indies securing a first series win over England since 2009 which was also their first over any side other than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since 2012.

Holder also claimed 4-32 to help bowl England out for 132 in Antigua before his team sealed the victory with two days to spare.

Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite is expected to lead the West Indies in the final Test starting on Saturday in St. Lucia. 

